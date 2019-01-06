Mannatech (MTEX) versus True Drinks (TRUU) Head-To-Head Comparison

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) and True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Mannatech pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. True Drinks does not pay a dividend. Mannatech has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mannatech and True Drinks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A True Drinks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.0% of Mannatech shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of Mannatech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of True Drinks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Mannatech has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, True Drinks has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mannatech and True Drinks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mannatech $176.70 million 0.25 -$1.78 million N/A N/A True Drinks $3.82 million 0.14 -$12.44 million N/A N/A

Mannatech has higher revenue and earnings than True Drinks.

Profitability

This table compares Mannatech and True Drinks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mannatech -3.43% -2.51% -1.19% True Drinks N/A N/A -236.22%

Summary

Mannatech beats True Drinks on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements, topical, skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products. It markets its products through network marketing channels in the Americas, Europe/the Middle East/Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.

True Drinks Company Profile

True Drinks Holdings, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes naturally flavored water in the United States. The company offers AquaBall Naturally Flavored Water, a zero-sugar, zero-calorie, preservative-free, vitamin-enhanced, and naturally flavored water drink. It also markets and distributes Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink. True Drinks Holdings, Inc. distributes its products through various retail channels, such as grocery and convenience stores, mass merchandisers, and drug stores, as well as through its e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as True Drinks, Inc. and changed its name to True Drinks Holdings, Inc. in October 2012. True Drinks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

