Manitex International Inc (MNTX) Given $13.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $13.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Manitex International an industry rank of 106 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 1,507.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 666,238 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,525,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 130,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 715,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 113,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 715,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 113,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNTX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 74,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,964. The firm has a market cap of $111.45 million, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Manitex International has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $60.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

