Man Group plc Increases Stake in TopBuild Corp (BLD)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 179.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,408 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 43,272 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 1.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,127,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,868,000 after buying an additional 38,754 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 4.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,532,000 after buying an additional 11,323 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TopBuild in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $48.16 on Friday. TopBuild Corp has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.91.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $647.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

BLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. KeyCorp set a $67.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of TopBuild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.90.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

