Man Group plc Has $3.75 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Man Group plc cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in BlackRock by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA increased its position in BlackRock by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BlackRock from $554.00 to $514.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on BlackRock to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut BlackRock from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on BlackRock from $620.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.50.

BLK opened at $391.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.79 and a 1-year high of $594.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were issued a $3.13 dividend. This represents a $12.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.40%.

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $395.21 per share, for a total transaction of $790,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,057.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.11, for a total value of $880,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

