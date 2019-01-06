Makita (MKTAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Makita Corp manufactures portable electric power tools, hand-held vacuum cleaners and power saws. Their products include impact wrenches, band saws, groove cutters, hedgetrimmers and weed cutters. They also make attachments and other parts along with performing repair work. Makita Benelux BV is the Netherlands subsidiary. “

Several other research firms have also commented on MKTAY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Makita from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Makita from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th.

MKTAY stock opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. Makita has a 52 week low of $32.95 and a 52 week high of $51.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94.

About Makita

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and wholesale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment. The company operates through Japan Group, Europe Group, North America Group, Asia Group, and Other Regions Group segments. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sandling, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

