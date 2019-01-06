Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Analysts expect Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) to post $1.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the highest is $1.92 billion. Magellan Health posted sales of $1.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Health will report full year sales of $7.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Magellan Health.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 1.49%. Magellan Health’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Magellan Health from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Magellan Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded Magellan Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 165,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after buying an additional 31,272 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 245,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 566,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,781,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 490.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after buying an additional 69,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,667. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Magellan Health has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $112.25.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

