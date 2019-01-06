Maecenas (ART) Market Cap Reaches $759,488.00

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded up 37.7% against the dollar. Maecenas has a total market cap of $759,488.00 and approximately $1,325.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas token can now be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.37 or 0.02285446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00158527 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00211209 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026136 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026126 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas’ launch date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,287,162 tokens. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

