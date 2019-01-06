Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (GDI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gardner Denver were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDI. Zions Bancorporation lifted its stake in Gardner Denver by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Gardner Denver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gardner Denver by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Gardner Denver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Gardner Denver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000.

In other Gardner Denver news, major shareholder Fund Holdings Gp Ltd Kkr sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $513,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDI. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. TD Securities reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gardner Denver from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Gardner Denver from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.85.

Shares of GDI stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.40 and a beta of 1.30. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $689.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.78 million. Gardner Denver had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gardner Denver Holdings Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gardner Denver Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

