Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,148 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 467.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,549 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 120.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,320 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 13,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSIQ. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canadian Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

CSIQ stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.74.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The solar energy provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.50. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $767.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

