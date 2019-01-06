Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $232,000 Position in China Telecom Co. Limited (CHA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of China Telecom by 4.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Telecom in the second quarter worth $586,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of China Telecom by 28.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of China Telecom by 18.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of China Telecom by 8.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 469,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,222,000 after acquiring an additional 34,935 shares during the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHA shares. CLSA downgraded shares of China Telecom from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of China Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of China Telecom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Mizuho cut shares of China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:CHA opened at $50.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. China Telecom Co. Limited has a 1 year low of $41.28 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

China Telecom Company Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

