Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases New Holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Overseas Shipholding Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 30,202 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 166,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 33,931 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 337,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, insider Samuel H. Norton bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 525,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,333.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,406.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 115,000 shares of company stock worth $231,200. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OSG opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $4.16.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.54 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 19.56%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/06/mackenzie-financial-corp-purchases-new-holdings-in-overseas-shipholding-group-inc-osg.html.

Overseas Shipholding Group Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2017, the company owned or operated a fleet of 23 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.