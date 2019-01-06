LSC Communications Inc (LKSD) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,052 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in LSC Communications were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LSC Communications by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,929,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,198,000 after purchasing an additional 51,030 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LSC Communications by 30.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,668,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,124,000 after purchasing an additional 389,876 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LSC Communications by 191.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,152,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,046,000 after purchasing an additional 757,280 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of LSC Communications by 19.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 93,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LSC Communications by 11.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 480,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 48,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

LKSD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSC Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on LSC Communications from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on LSC Communications from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LSC Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

LSC Communications stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.12. LSC Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.00 million. LSC Communications had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 23.53%. LSC Communications’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LSC Communications Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LSC Communications

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through Print and Office Products segments. The Print segment produces magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides supply-chain management and various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution services.

