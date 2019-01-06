LSC Communications Inc (LKSD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LSC Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. LSC Communications posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 84%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSC Communications will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LSC Communications.

Get LSC Communications alerts:

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). LSC Communications had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. LSC Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LKSD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSC Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on LSC Communications from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on LSC Communications from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LSC Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of LSC Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSC Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of LSC Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSC Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSC Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LKSD traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.60. 699,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,267. LSC Communications has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $18.64. The company has a market cap of $233.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

LSC Communications Company Profile

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through Print and Office Products segments. The Print segment produces magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides supply-chain management and various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution services.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSC Communications (LKSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSC Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSC Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.