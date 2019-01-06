LQD (LQD) Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00

LQD (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One LQD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00003252 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Hotbit. During the last week, LQD has traded flat against the dollar. LQD has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $783,679.00 worth of LQD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009259 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.02291353 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00160083 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00216644 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00025493 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025646 BTC.

LQD Token Profile

LQD’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. LQD’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. LQD’s official website is liquidity.network . LQD’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . LQD’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid

LQD Token Trading

LQD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LQD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LQD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LQD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

