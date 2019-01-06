LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Community Bankers Trust Corp (ESXB)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Community Bankers Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Community Bankers Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 64,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Bankers Trust in a report on Sunday, September 30th.

Shares of ESXB opened at $7.65 on Friday. Community Bankers Trust Corp has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

