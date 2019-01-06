LPL Financial LLC Acquires 904 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,142,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,226,000 after buying an additional 34,253 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,524,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,826,000 after buying an additional 277,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,971,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,189,000 after buying an additional 515,091 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in LPL Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,357,000 after buying an additional 81,126 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,219,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,919,000 after buying an additional 450,500 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas Gooley sold 29,876 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $1,814,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 23,893 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,576,938.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,145. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 41.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

