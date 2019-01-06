Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $24.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00.

LPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research restated a hold rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of LPX opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $32.16.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.92 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $1,743,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,716,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,821,000 after purchasing an additional 79,358 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 582,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 36,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,716,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,821,000 after purchasing an additional 79,358 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,749,000 after purchasing an additional 194,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

