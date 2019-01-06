Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $31.46 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 156,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. V Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,070.71 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter.

In related news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,041.00, for a total value of $83,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $403,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.13, for a total value of $10,231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,874.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,410 shares of company stock valued at $94,794,342 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,301.81.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

