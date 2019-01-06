Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LYG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,671,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,634,674. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 31,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 470,198 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 105,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,566,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.