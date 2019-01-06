Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

LOB has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks cut Live Oak Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. TheStreet cut Live Oak Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of LOB stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 154,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,000. The company has a market capitalization of $594.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.99. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $32.95.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.60%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Vice Chairman William L. Williams III acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $297,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,046. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Henderson Cameron acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 410,188 shares of company stock valued at $6,539,886 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,196,000 after acquiring an additional 78,014 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,172,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,435,000 after acquiring an additional 15,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,172,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,435,000 after acquiring an additional 15,592 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 36.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 118,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 5.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 16,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates an established national online platform for small business lending. The firm is focused on lending to small businesses and professionals in the veterinary practices, healthcare services, independent pharmacies, death care management, investment advisors, family entertainment centers and poultry agriculture regions.

