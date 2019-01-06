Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) CEO Michael Rapino Sells 85,000 Shares

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CEO Michael Rapino sold 85,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $4,074,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 797,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,201,647.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Rapino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 21st, Michael Rapino sold 85,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $4,199,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 19th, Michael Rapino sold 85,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $4,463,350.00.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 130.8% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $215,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

