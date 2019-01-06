Liberty Global (LBTYA) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.92 and last traded at $22.77. 1,950,401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 2,103,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LBTYA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.83). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 36.93%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 75.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at $270,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 15.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

