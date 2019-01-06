Lendingtree (TREE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of LendingTree have outperformed the industry over the past three months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. LendingTree’s expansion strategies are expected to boost its top line growth. Also, its focus to expand non-mortgage related product offerings has benefitted its top line greatly. Further, reduced dependence on mortgage revenues remains a tailwind. However, the company has been witnessing escalating costs on enhancement of products and its mortgage-related product revenues are likely to be affected by falling supplies of homes for sale and rising mortgage rates.”

Get Lendingtree alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Lendingtree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lendingtree from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lendingtree from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lendingtree currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $316.47.

Shares of TREE traded up $9.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.29. 194,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Lendingtree has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $404.40.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $197.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.28 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lendingtree will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lendingtree news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 975 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.83, for a total value of $241,634.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,063.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 8,000 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.24, for a total transaction of $1,929,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,359.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 4.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,388,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,575,000 after buying an additional 58,766 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 47.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 561,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,231,000 after purchasing an additional 180,718 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 48.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 559,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,723,000 after purchasing an additional 181,491 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 18.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 492,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,423,000 after purchasing an additional 76,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 53.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 461,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,285,000 after purchasing an additional 160,617 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lendingtree (TREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.