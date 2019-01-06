Legal & General Group Plc Sells 427,958 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 45.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 511,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 427,958 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $15,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 27.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,827,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,116,000 after buying an additional 606,540 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $16,730,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $9,167,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $9,116,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $6,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

WRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $29.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 80.35% and a return on equity of 22.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous special dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 5.64%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 64.49%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2018, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 185 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

