Legal & General Group Plc Has $14.14 Million Position in Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,067 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $14,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRSP. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the second quarter worth $339,141,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the second quarter worth $42,661,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Perspecta during the second quarter worth about $41,322,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in Perspecta during the second quarter worth about $34,548,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Perspecta during the second quarter worth about $31,051,000.

Get Perspecta alerts:

PRSP stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. Perspecta Inc has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Perspecta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Perspecta in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perspecta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Perspecta in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $19.00 target price on Perspecta and gave the stock a “hold prsp” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/06/legal-general-group-plc-has-14-14-million-position-in-perspecta-inc-prsp.html.

Perspecta Profile

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.