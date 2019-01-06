Legal & General Group Plc Has $13.21 Million Position in Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Athene were worth $13,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 6.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 274,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 7.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,640,000 after purchasing an additional 128,214 shares during the period. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the third quarter valued at about $18,081,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 3.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,155,000 after purchasing an additional 66,907 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Athene alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ATH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Athene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $63.00 target price on shares of Athene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.27.

In other news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,940,645.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ATH opened at $41.76 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Athene had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/06/legal-general-group-plc-has-13-21-million-position-in-athene-holding-ltd-ath.html.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.