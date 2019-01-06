LegacyTexas Financial Group (LTXB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company. The company’s holdings include LegacyTexas Bank. The Bank offers commercial, small business, and consumer deposit and lending products, title and insurance services through its bank subsidiaries, LegacyTexas Title and LegacyTexas Insurance. It also offers brokerage services for the purchase and sale of non-deposit investment products. LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as ViewPoint Financial Group, Inc., is based in Plano, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LTXB. BidaskClub cut shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. LegacyTexas Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.64.

Shares of LTXB opened at $34.47 on Thursday. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $47.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $98.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LegacyTexas Financial Group will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LegacyTexas Financial Group news, Director George A. Fisk sold 4,000 shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,414,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,208,000 after acquiring an additional 54,960 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 463,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,081,000 after acquiring an additional 48,757 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 214.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 21,452 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

