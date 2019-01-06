Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LPTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th.

Shares of LPTX opened at $2.59 on Friday. Leap Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.94.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 75,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 48,588 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 22,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

