LCI Industries (LCII) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LCII. Sidoti cut their price objective on LCI Industries from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on LCI Industries from $111.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

In other news, Director James Gero purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.24 per share, with a total value of $948,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 278,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,610,632.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in LCI Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,418,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,265,000 after acquiring an additional 62,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,418,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,265,000 after acquiring an additional 62,253 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in LCI Industries by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 571,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,319,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCII opened at $71.55 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $59.68 and a 12-month high of $132.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $604.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

