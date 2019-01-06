Laureate Education (LAUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Laureate Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Monday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.31.

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $787.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.30 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 11.83%. Laureate Education’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 7,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $113,542.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,058.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 14,087,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $189,336,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,110,609 shares of company stock valued at $189,673,160. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 32.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 36,238 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the second quarter valued at $2,866,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 24.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 48,894 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 10.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the second quarter valued at $591,000. 35.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs, through the Laureate International Universities network, offers different fields of study including business, education, engineering, information technology, law, and medicine.

