LATAM Airlines Group (LTM) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

LTM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. LATAM Airlines Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.33.

NYSE:LTM opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. LATAM Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.44.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 3.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LATAM Airlines Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 1,718.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 638,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 150,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 43,565 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, rest of Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Coalition and Loyalty Program Multiplus.

