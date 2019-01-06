Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 763.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4,966.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 5,786.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 663.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $184.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.07.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total transaction of $56,749.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,636.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.29, for a total value of $604,173.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,905.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LH opened at $127.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $119.38 and a 12 month high of $190.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

