Labh Coin (LABH) Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00

Labh Coin (CURRENCY:LABH) traded up 82.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Labh Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $66.00 worth of Labh Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Labh Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last week, Labh Coin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Labh Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.64 or 0.02298502 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00158934 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00203509 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026207 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026158 BTC.

Labh Coin Coin Profile

Labh Coin’s total supply is 1,548,726,479 coins. The Reddit community for Labh Coin is /r/LABHCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Labh Coin’s official Twitter account is @labhcoin . The official website for Labh Coin is www.labhcoin.com

Buying and Selling Labh Coin

Labh Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Labh Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Labh Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Labh Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Labh Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Labh Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.