La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.12 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) will announce sales of $7.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.80 million and the highest is $11.58 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $13.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.67 million to $17.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $76.89 million, with estimates ranging from $43.59 million to $130.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on LJPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LJPC traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 319,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,801. The company has a market cap of $247.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.72. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $41.36.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It offers GIAPREZA, an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

