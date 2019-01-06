L3 Technologies (LLL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “L3 Technologies enjoys a leading position in defense electronics, communications and ISR markets. The company is all set to merge with electronics and communication systems provider Harris Corp. The merged entity projects to realize $500 million of annual gross cost synergies and $3 billion of free cash flow in three years’ time, post the completion of the deal. Apart from generating substantial organic revenue growth, thanks to its varied product range, L3 Technologies also gains from inorganic growth. However, high interest rate leads the company to bear high interest expenses which in turn may put weigh on its bottom line. L3 Technologies has been also witnessing weak performance in some of its product lines. Its shares also underperformed its industry in the past one year.”

Get L3 Technologies alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LLL. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of L3 Technologies to $268.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of L3 Technologies from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded L3 Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on L3 Technologies from $274.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3 Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $236.67.

LLL opened at $171.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.96. L3 Technologies has a 1-year low of $158.76 and a 1-year high of $223.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The aerospace company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that L3 Technologies will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,734,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,857,051,000 after purchasing an additional 96,559 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,734,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,857,051,000 after purchasing an additional 96,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in L3 Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,291,800,000 after buying an additional 124,377 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in L3 Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $318,457,000 after buying an additional 46,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in L3 Technologies by 335.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,024,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $217,887,000 after buying an additional 789,305 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L3 Technologies (LLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L3 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.