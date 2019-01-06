Kraft Heinz (KHC) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $64.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.89.

KHC stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,452,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,827,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $80.67.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 35.3% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 5,429.3% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 166.7% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 64.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

