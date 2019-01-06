Korea Investment CORP Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,867 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of AbbVie worth $100,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $2,316,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 785,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,741,000 after purchasing an additional 29,343 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 146,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 85,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 22,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $89.07 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $77.50 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 2,006.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

AbbVie declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.39.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $1,495,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 286,203 shares in the company, valued at $25,400,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 42,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $3,824,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,440 shares of company stock valued at $24,029,804 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Korea Investment CORP Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/06/korea-investment-corp-lowers-position-in-abbvie-inc-abbv.html.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.