KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (VOPKY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

VOPKY stock opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.30. KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $52.07.

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles oil products, chemicals, liquefied petroleum and natural gases, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including product tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines, as well as provides access to road and rail networks.

