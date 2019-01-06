Konami (KNMCY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Konami from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th.

OTCMKTS:KNMCY opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.46. Konami has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $57.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

