Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Knight-Swift's high capital expenditures are limiting bottom line growth and are expected to continue doing so in the near-term too. For 2018, it expects capital expenditures of $500-$550 million, higher than $304.5 million incurred in 2017. The company’s acute driver shortage and the subsequent constraint on truck count remain challenges going forward. To counter the headwinds posed by driver scarcity, the company increased wages of drivers, thereby pushing up the costs. Shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year's time. Despite such negatives, Knight-Swift's growth policy on the back of mergers and acquisitions impresses us. In line with this, the company acquired Abilene Motor Express in March 2018. Also, the company is being aided by solid demand for freight .”

KNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.94.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.75. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $23.27 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

In related news, insider Jerry Moyes sold 1,173,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $29,318,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. FMR LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 529.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,946,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,913 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at about $81,221,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at about $51,003,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at about $46,045,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,681.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,298 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

