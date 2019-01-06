Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Stock Price Down 1%

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$34.75 and last traded at C$35.05. 110,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 709,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KL. Pi Financial raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$24.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Friday, September 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$291.05 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 1.40000003223022 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile (TSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

