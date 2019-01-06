Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $32.50 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.38.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55 and a beta of -1.03.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $222.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0299 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 48.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,894,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568,968 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter worth about $19,551,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 62.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,325,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,168,000 after buying an additional 892,624 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 30.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,494,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,244,000 after buying an additional 588,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 98.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,111,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after buying an additional 550,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

