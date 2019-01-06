Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates Mkt Perform Rating for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)‘s stock had its “mkt perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.37 million, a PE ratio of -91.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.26 per share, with a total value of $988,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert F. Greenhill purchased 219,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $4,986,581.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 282,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,717.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 483,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,985,994. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings.

