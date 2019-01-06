KBL MERGER CORP/SH (KBLM) and AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) Financial Comparison

KBL MERGER CORP/SH (NASDAQ:KBLM) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares KBL MERGER CORP/SH and AgroFresh Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL MERGER CORP/SH N/A 15.15% 0.64% AgroFresh Solutions -4.50% -8.17% -3.40%

KBL MERGER CORP/SH has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.9% of KBL MERGER CORP/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of KBL MERGER CORP/SH shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for KBL MERGER CORP/SH and AgroFresh Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBL MERGER CORP/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A AgroFresh Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50

AgroFresh Solutions has a consensus target price of $5.95, indicating a potential upside of 56.17%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than KBL MERGER CORP/SH.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KBL MERGER CORP/SH and AgroFresh Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL MERGER CORP/SH N/A N/A $120,000.00 N/A N/A AgroFresh Solutions $164.03 million 1.18 $23.47 million N/A N/A

AgroFresh Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than KBL MERGER CORP/SH.

Summary

AgroFresh Solutions beats KBL MERGER CORP/SH on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KBL MERGER CORP/SH

KBL Merger Corp. IV is a principle investment firm founded in 2016 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

