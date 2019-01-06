KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) Holdings Decreased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth approximately $756,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 48.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth approximately $24,094,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 35.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

KAR stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. KAR Auction Services Inc has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $933.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research set a $70.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

