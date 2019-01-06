JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $946,000 Holdings in Switch Inc (SWCH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,862 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Switch were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Switch by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Switch by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 217,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Switch by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 15,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. Switch Inc has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Switch had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Switch Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWCH shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Switch in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $14.00 price target on Switch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

WARNING: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $946,000 Holdings in Switch Inc (SWCH)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/06/jpmorgan-chase-co-has-946000-holdings-in-switch-inc-swch.html.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.