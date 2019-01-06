JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $917,000 Position in Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 151.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,619 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 27,444.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,762,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,462 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 18.2% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 65.6% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 92,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 36,588 shares during the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LADR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ladder Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ladder Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

NYSE LADR opened at $16.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.89. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 74.92 and a quick ratio of 74.92.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $135.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.17 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.20%. This is a boost from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

