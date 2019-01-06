Joules (JOUL) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Joules (LON:JOUL) in a report issued on Thursday morning.

JOUL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Joules in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Joules in a report on Wednesday, December 19th.

JOUL opened at GBX 238.50 ($3.12) on Thursday. Joules has a twelve month low of GBX 236.99 ($3.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 339.20 ($4.43).

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes women's swear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; men's wear, including tops, chinos, shirts, and denim, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; wellies; and home ware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws, as well as licensed products, including eyewear, bedding, and toiletries.

