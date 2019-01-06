Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $133.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.43.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of JLL opened at $127.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $119.79 and a twelve month high of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,964,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,173,000 after buying an additional 432,487 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,964,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,173,000 after purchasing an additional 432,487 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 992,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,249,000 after purchasing an additional 112,487 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 889,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,427,000 after purchasing an additional 27,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 745,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,604,000 after purchasing an additional 72,051 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.