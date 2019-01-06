JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (JW.A) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 730,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 405,710 shares.The stock last traded at $48.42 and had previously closed at $46.75.
JW.A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A in a research note on Monday, December 31st. CJS Securities upgraded JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
About JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A)
John Wiley & Sons, Inc provides knowledge and knowledge-enabled services in the areas of research, professional practice and education. The Company operates through three segments: Research, Professional Development and Education. Through the Research segment, the Company provides digital and print scientific, technical, medical and scholarly journals, reference works, books, database services and advertising.
Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.