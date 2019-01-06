JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (JW.A) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 730,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 405,710 shares.The stock last traded at $48.42 and had previously closed at $46.75.

JW.A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A in a research note on Monday, December 31st. CJS Securities upgraded JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.48%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc provides knowledge and knowledge-enabled services in the areas of research, professional practice and education. The Company operates through three segments: Research, Professional Development and Education. Through the Research segment, the Company provides digital and print scientific, technical, medical and scholarly journals, reference works, books, database services and advertising.

